Internet Computer (ICP) 1-Day Volume Tops $72.78 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.76 billion and approximately $72.78 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $7.96 or 0.00011750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00041510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,674,517 coins and its circulating supply is 472,565,824 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.