Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Reaches $81.70 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.76 billion and approximately $81.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.95 or 0.00011731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00040525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,671,792 coins and its circulating supply is 472,563,099 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.