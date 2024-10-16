Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428,375 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $471,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,079 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,559,000 after acquiring an additional 687,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,340,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $164.01. 351,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,328. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.80 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

