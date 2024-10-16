Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 7,005 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,250. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.56.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

