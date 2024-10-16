Insider Selling: Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 30,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$10,650.00.

CVE:SCZ opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$96.44 million during the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a net margin of 58.16% and a return on equity of 223.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

