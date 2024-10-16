Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,269.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W raised shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 20.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 127,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $4,934,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

