Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $14,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,548.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, September 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $14,205.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $14,905.00.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.60. 164,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

