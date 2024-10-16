Insider Buying: Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8) Insider Acquires 466,876 Shares of Stock

Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8 – Get Free Report) insider John Fitzgerald purchased 466,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$14,473.16 ($9,713.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medallion Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Ravensthorpe gold project covering an area of approximately 300 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

