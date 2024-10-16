InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IHT stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

