InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
IHT stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.