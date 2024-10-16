Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 28.6 %

Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

