Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,315. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $495.41 million, a PE ratio of 282.00 and a beta of 2.31. Innodata has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innodata by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Innodata in the first quarter valued at about $8,142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Innodata by 128.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 111,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Innodata by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Innodata to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innodata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

