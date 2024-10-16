Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,241,900 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 2,514,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.7 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
Shares of INGXF stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 53,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,682. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.65.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innergex Renewable Energy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Salesforce: Have You Seen The Latest Price Target Upgrade?
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.