Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,241,900 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 2,514,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.7 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of INGXF stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 53,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,682. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -54.17%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

