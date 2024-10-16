Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IPHYF remained flat at $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
