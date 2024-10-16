INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

INMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

INMB traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 188,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,522. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.85.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. Equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Moss bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,285,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,247.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss purchased 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,285,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,247.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Moss purchased 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $49,062.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,275,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,044.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,070 shares of company stock worth $200,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMB. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 31.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in INmune Bio by 25.2% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

