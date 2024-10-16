Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Update

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Lappe bought 26,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $405,793.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 692,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,290.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 105,679 shares of company stock worth $1,630,337 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $384,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $563,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Inhibrx Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ INBX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 33,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,040. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx will post 87.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

