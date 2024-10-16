Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,838,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 2,594,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,365.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IFNNF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. 4,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $42.41.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.