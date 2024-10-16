IndiGG Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $787.33 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

