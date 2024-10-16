indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDI. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,645.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 23,949.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 313,504 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 98.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 544,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 269,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.