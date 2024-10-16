Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 550 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.89. 9,295,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,631. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.