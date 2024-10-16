Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases 206 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 30.9% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.84.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

