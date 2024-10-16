Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Increases Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 51.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,795. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

