Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $492,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. 2,868,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,372,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

