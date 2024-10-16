Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $955,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock remained flat at $7.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

