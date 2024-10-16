Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 488 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total transaction of $116,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,524.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 577 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $120,708.40.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $2,367,150.00.

Impinj Trading Down 2.2 %

PI stock opened at $233.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.23. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -666.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 75.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

