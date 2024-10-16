Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 479,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Immix Biopharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IMMX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. 98,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.12. Immix Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Invst LLC owned 0.10% of Immix Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

