Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Update

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Immatics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMTXW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121. Immatics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

