Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ideal Power in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Ideal Power by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. 12,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.07.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 62.80% and a negative net margin of 7,138.19%.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

