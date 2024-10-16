Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded down €0.34 ($0.37) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.45 ($15.71). 418,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,532. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.80. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1-year low of €4.55 ($4.95) and a 1-year high of €17.25 ($18.75).

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.07 ($0.08) by €0.10 ($0.11). Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of €6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €5.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

