IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE IDA traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $103.86. 23,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

