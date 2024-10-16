Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,923 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 189,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $841,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

