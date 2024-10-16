Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 228,400 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 131,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,494. The firm has a market cap of $502.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($10.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.50) by ($3.00). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($12.50) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyzon Motors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 28,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $141,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,028,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,715. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,455 shares of company stock valued at $948,098. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

