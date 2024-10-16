Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.05), with a volume of 28836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.53.

Insider Transactions at Hydrogen Utopia International

In other Hydrogen Utopia International news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,645.60). Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

