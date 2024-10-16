Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Swedbank AB raised its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 91,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.98. 1,034,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,576. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

