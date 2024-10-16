Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 16,962 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 226.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $538,948,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,954,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after buying an additional 1,081,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $56.12. 1,399,092 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

