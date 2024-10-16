Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $392.38 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.52. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

