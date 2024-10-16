Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Invests $348,000 in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.
NYSE SILA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30.
SILA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.
