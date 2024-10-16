Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Invests $348,000 in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE SILA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

SILA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sila Realty Trust

About Sila Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.