Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. 8,009,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,156. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

