Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,881,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,826. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

