Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 2,989 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. 2,708,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

