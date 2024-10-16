Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after buying an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after buying an additional 471,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.67. 866,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $196.71.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

