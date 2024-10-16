Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $792,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,182 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.91. 43,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,118 shares of company stock worth $2,053,620 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

