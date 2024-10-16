Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 530 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 51.9% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,645,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,106,000 after buying an additional 1,245,590 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,728,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 372,662 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 610,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 593,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,427,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,188,563.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,208,321 shares of company stock valued at $47,059,086 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. 238,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

