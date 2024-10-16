Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for 1.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 277,311 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $6,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 747,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 261,175 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,204,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE VSH traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. 94,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

