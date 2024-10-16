Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.35. 8,841,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,319,655. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $194.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

