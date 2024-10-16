Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 2,515 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $90.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $203.24 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 35.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

