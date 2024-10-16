Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $590.83. 360,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $607.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.76. The firm has a market cap of $225.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.