Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$16.75 at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.54.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.50. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$14.33.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

