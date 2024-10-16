Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $12,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after buying an additional 272,635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 132,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.7 %

HBM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 234,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.