HTLF Bank Sells 90 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

HTLF Bank reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 570,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,569,000 after buying an additional 119,681 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $348.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.46.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

