HTLF Bank Sells 361 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HTLF Bank cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.27. 3,948,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

